Putting an end to the anticipation, Chinese phone maker Realme has step foot into the laptop segment today. The company has unveiled the much-awaited Realme Book Slim with a sleek design, 3:2 2K display, 11th-Gen Intel Core processors, and more. So yeah, the company promises a powerful performance in a lightweight package.

Realme Book Slim: Price and Availability

Realme Book Slim is priced starting at Rs. 46,999 for the base variant with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. The higher-end Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD will retail at Rs. 59,999 in India. The introductory prices for both variants will be Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively.

This laptop will be available in two color variants – Real Blue and Real Grey. It will go on sale starting from 30th August, exclusively on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline retail stores.

Realme Book Slim: Specifications

Starting off with the design, Realme Book Slim has an aluminum alloy unibody design with a shiny Realme logo on the A-panel. The laptop is 15.5mm in thickness (tapers to 14.9mm at the front) and 1.38kg in weight, making it comparable to Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Realme Book Slim features a 14-inch 2K IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2160 x 1440-pixel resolution, and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The display panel here covers 100% sRGB color gamut, Gorilla Glass protection, and an Oleophobic coating. Moreover, you can see that the bezels are thin and the display boasts a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme Book Slim is powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It is coupled with Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics, which the company says can easily run popular esports titles like DOTA 2, League of Legends, and more. You will also find 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage onboard.

The laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, with a free Windows 11 upgrade schedule for later this year. Realme Book Slim also includes a built-in HD camera, a backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel, a large trackpad, and a fingerprint sensor baked into the power button. You also have dual stereo speakers powered by Harman and DTS support, along with dual-mic noise cancellation.

Moreover, Realme Book Slim also integrates a PC Connect companion app that lets you seamlessly connect your Realme phone and Windows PC. This enables you to easily drag and drop files between devices, sync the clipboard history, and mirror your phone’s screen. It is the one feature that is really helpful for Android users, and you can find this on laptops from other phone makers like Xiaomi, Huawei, and more.

As for the battery and charging, Realme Book comes equipped with a 54Wh battery pack. The company bundles a 65W USB-C fast charger in the box, which is capable of charging 50% of the battery in around 30 minutes. The 65W laptop charger is also compatible with the company’s proprietary 30W Dart Charge technology. That means you can charge all your Realme phones with this charger as well.

Moreover, you have a plethora of ports and connectivity options onboard. The laptop is packing 2x USB-C ports (with USB-PD and Thunderbolt 4 support), 1x USB-A 3.1 Gen1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme Book Slim also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and more.

Realme Book Slim will compete with other 11th-Gen Intel laptops, such as Acer Swift 3 and the upcoming Mi Notebook, in the mid-range laptop segment. So yeah, it will be quite interesting to see who emerges as the victor in this price segment in India.