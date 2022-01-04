Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 and 50MP Cameras Launched in India

Vivo has added a new budget smartphone, the Vivo Y21T, in its Y series in India. The smartphone comes with several attractive features such as a slim design, a 90Hz display, extended RAM, and more. Check out all the details.

Vivo Y21T: Specs and Features

The Vivo Y21T comes with a 2.5D flat frame and weighs 182 grams to offer a slim chassis to users. It can be bought in either the Midnight Blue or the Pearl White color. The device sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ Incell display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has the Eye Protection mode to filter out blue light to avoid eye strains.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is also seen on the Vivo Y32 that launched in India recently. The Moto G71 also includes the same chipset, and it is expected to power the upcoming Realme 9i as well. You get 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with support for the Extended RAM 2.0 feature. It provides users with an additional 1GB of RAM taken from the storage available.

Optics-wise, there is a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. The phone packs an 8MP front camera. It also includes a number of camera features such as Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, Super Night Mode, AI beautification mode, AI Editor, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology and runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11. The Y21T gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Wake unlock feature, Multi Turbo 5.0 mode for improved connectivity and performance, Ultra Game Mode for enhanced gameplay, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y21T comes in a single RAM+storage model and is priced at Rs 16,990. It is now available to buy in India via Vivo India E-store and across all its partner retail stores. It competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Moto G71, and other phones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.