Realme 9 and Realme 9 SE 5G with up to 144Hz Display Launched in India Starting at Rs 14,999

Realme has introduced the Realme 9 and Realme 9 SE 5G as part of its latest number lineup in India. The two new phones join the existing Realme 9 Pro series and the budget Realme 9i, which were recently launched in the country. Both phones come with an attractive design, a high refresh rate, 5G chipsets, large batteries, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Realme 9 SE 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 9 SE (Speed Edition) has a Starlight Texture Design, which has an Oppo Reno 6-like camera hump that includes metallic camera lens detailings. The front has a punch-hole display. It has a thickness of 8.5mm, which ensures a lightweight design.

The 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD HDR10 display here comes with support for an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, which is a first for a Realme phone. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While including the ability to expand the storage, the Realme 9 also allows for virtual RAM expansion for an additional up to 5GB of RAM. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

The camera department is home to three rear snappers: a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP. There’s support for 90s Pop Filters, Portrait mode, Street photography, Super Nightscape mode, and more.

Besides the high refresh rate for smooth gaming, there’s support for variable rate shading (VRS) for better picture quality and longer battery life, while ensuring temperature maintenance. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, which is just disappointing in 2022. The company is already seeding the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update to many of its phones, then there’s no logic behind launching their latest phone with the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 skin now.

The Realme 9 SE comes in Starry Glow and Azura Glow color options.

Realme 9 5G: Specs and Feature

The Realme 9 5G, much like the 9 SE, comes with a new Ripple Holographic Design, which includes a 6-layer UV Grain process. This includes a square-shaped rear camera arrangement, along with a punch-hole screen.

It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with support for an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also gets RAM and storage expansion capabilities.

There are three cameras at the back, including a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The package here is further completed with a 16MP front camera that supports Clear Fusion tech. All other camera features are the same as the Realme 9 SE.

It is backed by the same 5,000mAh battery but with 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Other details include a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more. The Realme 9 comes in Meteor Black and Stargaze White color variants.

Price and Availability

The Realme 9 series has been priced starting at Rs 14,999 in India. Both the Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 SE 5G will be available to buy on March 14 as part of their first sale via Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline retail stores. You can check out the prices for all the RAM + storage configurations right here:

Realme 9 SE 5G

6GB+128GB: Rs 19,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 22,999

Realme 9 5G

4GB+64GB: Rs 14,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 17,499

As for the Realme 9 5G, users can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 using the SBI card and EMI options on Flipkart and ICICI card/ EMI option on Realme’s online store. An instant discount of Rs 2,000 is available for Realme 9 Speed Edition 5G on SBI cards and ICICI cards via Flipkart and Realme.in, respectively.