Upcoming Realme 9 Series Smartphone to Come with Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM6 Sensor

After launching an array of smartphones under the Realme 9 series in India recently, Realme is preparing to launch another one soon. And the company has confirmed today that its upcoming Realme 9 series smartphone will be the first device to feature Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. Let’s take a look at the details.

New Realme 9 Series Phone Camera Details Revealed

Realme has revealed that its new “108MP ProLight Camera” would be able to capture sharp images with accurate colors and details in the most dimly-lit environment.

This is due to the ISOCELL HM6 sensor’s advanced NonaPixel Plus technology that enables the sensor to capture 123% more light than the ISOCELL HM2 image sensor, which backs the 108MP camera of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Another highlight of the HM6 sensor is its in-sensor ultra-zoom technology that enables the camera to capture detailed zoomed-in shots.

Now, although the company has confirmed partial camera details of the upcoming Realme 9 series smartphone, it did not reveal the official moniker of the device. However, a Realme 9 4G model was recently spotted on the company’s Indian website. So, we can expect this device to be one with Samsung’s latest image sensor.

Realme 9 4G: Rumored Specs and Features

While Realme kept other details about the upcoming 9 series smartphone under the wraps, the device is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with support for either a 120Hz refresh rate or a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is rumored to pack a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage.

The device is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It would be reportedly available in three color options – Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black, and Stargaze White. As for the price, the Realme 9 4G will reportedly cost less than Rs 15,000 in India and will be offered in two storage options – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Other than these, not much is currently known about the Realme 9 4G. However, we expect Realme to reveal more details, including the launch date of the device in the coming days. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Realme 9 device in the comments below.