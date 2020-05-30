Realme has started rolling out Realme UI based on Android 10 for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The update bears the version number RMX1911EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5 and RMX1925EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5s.

You get all the new features introduced with Realme UI such as the new dark mode, focus mode, and personal information protection to name a few. Take a look at the entire changelog below.

Realme UI Changelog for Realme 5 and 5s:

Visuals Updated UI to realme UI Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

Smart Sidebar Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation. Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts. Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode. Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”. Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps. Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.

Screenshot Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot. Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound. Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

Navigation Gestures 3.0 Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

System Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working. Added whole new charging animation. Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation. Added pause feature for screen recording. Added a floating window and settings for screen recording. New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer. Optimized system built-in ringtones. Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility. New management feature for recent tasks: You can view memory of recent tasks and locked apps.

Games Optimized visual interaction for Game Space. Optimized loading animation for Game Space.

Homescreen Added new live wallpapers, artistic wallpapers. Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on home screen. Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation. Support for animated wallpapers on the lock screen. Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on the home screen. Added a Simple Mode for the home screen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.

Security Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

Tools In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window. Added the trim feature in Recordings. Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather, weather-adaptive animations.

Camera Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience. Optimized the Timer UI and sound.

Photos Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails. Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.

Communications realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices. Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

Network Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature

Settings Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.



You should be seeing the update right now on Realme 5 and Realme 5s. If not, you will hopefully be getting it over the next few days.