Realme has started rolling out Realme UI based on Android 10 for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The update bears the version number RMX1911EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5 and RMX1925EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5s.

You get all the new features introduced with Realme UI such as the new dark mode, focus mode, and personal information protection to name a few. Take a look at the entire changelog below.

Realme UI Changelog for Realme 5 and 5s:

  •  Visuals
    •  Updated UI to realme UI
    •  Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.
  • Smart Sidebar
    •  Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.
    • Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.
    •  Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.
    •  Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”.
    • Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.
    •  Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.
  • Screenshot
    •  Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
    • Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
    • Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.
  • Navigation Gestures 3.0
    •  Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.
  • System
    •  Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.
    • Added whole new charging animation.
    • Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
    •  Added pause feature for screen recording.
    • Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
    •  New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
    • Optimized system built-in ringtones.
    • Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
    • New management feature for recent tasks: You can view memory of recent tasks and locked apps.
  • Games
    • Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.
    • Optimized loading animation for Game Space.
  • Homescreen
    • Added new live wallpapers, artistic wallpapers.
    • Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on home screen.
    • Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.
    • Support for animated wallpapers on the lock screen.
    • Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on the home screen.
    • Added a Simple Mode for the home screen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.
  • Security
    •  Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.
  • Tools
    •  In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.
    • Added the trim feature in Recordings.
    • Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather, weather-adaptive animations.
  • Camera
    • Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.
    • Optimized the Timer UI and sound.
  • Photos
    • Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.
    • Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.
  • Communications
    •  realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.
    • Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.
  • Network
    •  Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature
  • Settings
    •  Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

You should be seeing the update right now on Realme 5 and Realme 5s. If not, you will hopefully be getting it over the next few days.