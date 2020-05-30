Realme has started rolling out Realme UI based on Android 10 for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The update bears the version number RMX1911EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5 and RMX1925EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5s.
You get all the new features introduced with Realme UI such as the new dark mode, focus mode, and personal information protection to name a few. Take a look at the entire changelog below.
Realme UI Changelog for Realme 5 and 5s:
- Visuals
- Updated UI to realme UI
- Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.
- Smart Sidebar
- Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.
- Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.
- Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.
- Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”.
- Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.
- Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.
- Screenshot
- Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
- Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
- Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.
- Navigation Gestures 3.0
- Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.
- System
- Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.
- Added whole new charging animation.
- Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
- Added pause feature for screen recording.
- Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
- New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
- Optimized system built-in ringtones.
- Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
- New management feature for recent tasks: You can view memory of recent tasks and locked apps.
- Games
- Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.
- Optimized loading animation for Game Space.
- Homescreen
- Added new live wallpapers, artistic wallpapers.
- Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on home screen.
- Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.
- Support for animated wallpapers on the lock screen.
- Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on the home screen.
- Added a Simple Mode for the home screen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.
- Security
- Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.
- Tools
- In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.
- Added the trim feature in Recordings.
- Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather, weather-adaptive animations.
- Camera
- Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.
- Optimized the Timer UI and sound.
- Photos
- Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.
- Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.
- Communications
- realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.
- Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.
- Network
- Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature
- Settings
- Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.
You should be seeing the update right now on Realme 5 and Realme 5s. If not, you will hopefully be getting it over the next few days.