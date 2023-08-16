Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G Indian Launch Date Announced

As expected, Realme will be soon bringing the new Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11x 5G to India and we finally have a launch date with us. The phones will join the Realme 11 Pro series, which currently includes the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Realme 11 5G Coming to India Soon

The Realme 11 and the Realme 11x 5G smartphones will launch in India on August 23 at 12 pm. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and you can even catch updates via Twitter (now X) and Facebook.

We also have some details about the new Realme phones, including the design. The devices will come with a flat-edge design and feature a big circular camera hump at the back. This one looks different from what the Realme 11 Pro models have and comprise two big camera housings. We expect to see black, beige, and blue colors.



As for the cameras, the Realme 11 5G will have a 108MP primary shooter while the ‘x’ variant will tone down a bit and go for a 64MP main camera. The Realme 5G is confirmed to support 67W fast charging while the Realme 11x will settle for 33W. It seems like it is a rebranded version of the Chinese Realme 11. So, you can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. This could fall under Rs 20,000.

As for the Realme 11 5G, there are no official details but the phone might have a bigger 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, the same 5,000mAh battery as the Realme 11x, and much more. It is also expected to be a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone but we would still need a proper confirmation for a better idea.

Since the launch is a few days away, it would be best to wait and see how the new Realme 11 and the Realme 11x turn. We will keep you posted on this, so, stick around.