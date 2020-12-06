Since Apple came into the market back in 1976. the company has made some pretty revolutionary products for consumers. As a result, vintage Apple products now cost a ton in the market, and some auction houses often put these products up for bidding. So, recently, an auction house, named RR Auction, put a pretty rare Apple 1 computer up for bidding and it starts from a whopping $50,000.

The device in question, the Apple-1 or the Apple Computer 1, is the first computer that the Cupertino tech giant made and sold when Apple was not even a company. It was built by the co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, and the one that is up for auction comes with the original box signed by him.

Apple-1 bid starts $50k 1
Image: RR Auction

RR Auction notes that the computer is in “exceptional” condition and has been restored by Apple-1 expert, Corey Cohen. You can check out the restoration video right below.

Moreover, it will come with all the original accessories like the original Apple-1 board, the original Apple Cassette Interface (ACI), the original Apple-1 operational manual, and more. So, it is a pretty special package for Apple enthusiasts and rare-device collectors.

Now, for the unaware, Steve Wozniak built the Apple-1 back in 1976, initially as a personal project. However, Jobs saw the potential of the product and decided to sell it in the market. According to reports, it took $250 (~Rs. 18,374) to build one Apple-1 computer and the duo sold it for $666 (~Rs. 48,998).

However, now if you want to get your hands on the Apple-1, you will have to shed a lot more than just $666. You can check out the Apple-1 on RR Auction’s official bidding website.

Featured Image: RR Auction

VIA9to5Mac

