During its Ubisoft Forward presentation where the company announced a Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, it also shared plans regarding its popular shooter, Rainbow Six Siege.

The highly popular tactical shooter is making its way to next gen consoles such as the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. What’s more, Ubisoft has said that the game is targeting 4K 120FPS performance on both the next gen flagship consoles. Bear in mind that means the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series S doesn’t target 4K 120FPS gaming, opting instead for 1440p 120FPS performance in compatible games.

The developer also announced that Rainbox Six Siege players will be able to crossplay across generations. That means, players on PlayStation 5 can play with players on PlayStation 4, while those on Xbox Series X|S can play with those on Xbox One without any issues. Also, in more great news for Rainbow Six Siege players, the developer announced that players will be able to bring forward their progression from last-gen consoles to next gen consoles. However, this will only work for consoles within the same family. That is to say, you can’t upgrade from the PS4 to Xbox Series X and expect your progression to carry forward.

Ubisoft hasn’t settled on a specific launch date yet, only saying that the upgrade will come out in 2020. However, the developer did announce that players will get a free upgrade to the game for next gen consoles when it releases, which is definitely good news.