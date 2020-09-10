Microsoft had been teasing the Xbox Series X for months, calling it the world’s most powerful console. It recently, however, decided to confirm all there is to know about not just the Xbox Series X but also the all-digital Xbox Series S. Yesterday, out of the blue, it surprised everyone by confirming the launch date and prices for both of the upcoming consoles in the US. And now, it has also confirmed the same for India.

If you haven’t been keeping up, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 (Rs. 36,649) and the Xbox Series S is priced at an attractive $299 (around Rs. 21, 999) in the US. How much will you have to shell out in India though?

In an official Facebook post, the Xbox India account revealed that the massive Xbox Series X will be available to buy at Rs. 49,990 whereas the disc-less Xbox Series S is priced at Rs. 34,990 in India. The pre-order and the launch dates remain the same globally.

This means you will be able to pre-order for either of the two consoles starting 22nd September. It will officially go on sale starting from 10th November in India. You can see the official Facebook post attached below:

Alongside the two consoles, Microsoft wants to make it possible for any and all to own its next-gen console. Thus, it has launched Xbox All Access to provide gamers with an Xbox Series X or Series S (their choice) along with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. This means you will not only have a new console for as low as $24.99 a month but also access to over 100 titles on your console, PC, and even your smartphone or tablet (via cloud gaming). The company is also bundling an EA Play membership for no added cost.

While this sounds like a steal, the Xbox All Access service will only be available in 12-odd countries during the holidays. India is not on the list at the moment. This means you will have to pay the full cost upfront and Rs. 999 a month for Game Pass Ultimate in India.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft’s most powerful gaming consoles until date and will head-to-head with the Sony PS5 later this year. Sony is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details for the PlayStation 5, so stay tuned for more information.