Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset for mobile phones, the Snapdragon 898, is right around the corner. After tipster Ice Universe revealed a few key specifications of Snapdragon 898 a couple of months back, the chipset has now passed through Geekbench.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 on Geekbench

As per the Geekbench listing, Snapdragon 898 is expected to have the codename ‘taro’. The listing is based on a Vivo prototype phone with the model number vivo V2102A. That’s likely a sign that we could at least expect a single Vivo flagship featuring Snapdragon 898 soon after the chipset’s launch. The device in question has 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 12. It shows a single-core score of 720 and a multi-core score of 1919.

For this test device, the Snapdragon 898 CPU configuration is as follows: a single 2.42GHz Cortex X2 core, 3 x 2.17GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and 4 x 1.79GHz Cortex-A510 cores. However, we already know from the previous leak that the X2 core could go as high as 3.09 GHz. Since the X2 core will be 16 percent faster than the Cortex X1 core that goes up to 2.995GHz in Snapdragon 888+, the numbers in this particular Geekbench listing should be taken with a grain of salt.

Another tidbit we know about the SD 898 is that it will be using Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing process. It is also expected to feature the Adreno 730 GPU and the Snapdragon X65 5G modem. We will know the specifics when Qualcomm unveils the chipset later this year, so stay tuned for updates.