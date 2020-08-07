OnePlus has partnered with PUBG Mobile to bring 90fps gameplay on select OnePlus phones. 90fps support will remain exclusive to OnePlus phones from August 6 to September 6.

You can play PUBG Mobile right now on OnePlus 8 series – OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T series – OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro. It is now available on OnePlus phones worldwide, excluding Mainland China, Japan, and Korea.

It is worth noting that the ability to play PUBG Mobile in 90fps will not disappear after September 6. After a month of exclusivity, the mode may come to other non-OnePlus phones capable of running the game in 90fps.

PUBG Mobile app offers various graphics settings namely Smooth, Balanced, HD, HDR, and Ultra HD. 90fps on PUBG Mobile, unfortunately, is limited to Smooth graphics settings for now.

If you own a compatible OnePlus phone, you can go to PUBG Mobile’s graphics settings to enable 90fps. In graphics settings, choose ‘Smooth’ as Graphics, and select ’90 fps’ in the frame rate settings to enable 90fps gameplay.

This is not the first time OnePlus is teaming up with game companies for bringing exclusive features. The company brought 90fps gameplay on Fortnite to the OnePlus 8 series this May. OnePlus also partnered with Epic Games to add an exclusive Fortnite emote.

“OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That’s exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most downloaded mobile games,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a statement.