Epic Games has partnered with OnePlus to introduce an exclusive limited-time Fortnite ‘Bhangra Boogie Emote’ for OnePlus devices. The announcement comes merely a few months after OnePlus teamed up with Epic Games to bring 90fps gameplay on the OnePlus 8 series.

You can claim the Bhangra Boogie Emote if you own OnePlus 3 or later. The process to claim involves signing in to your OnePlus Account, followed by entering the IMEI number and PCBA number of your phone for verification.

To find your IMEI number on your device, you may open your phone’s Dialer app and dial *#06#. Meanwhile, you can find your PCBA number by dialing *#888#. You’ll have to enter both of these details on OnePlus’ dedicated microsite.

Once the verification process is successful, you’ll receive your emote code through email. You can then use the code on Fortnite’s website for redeeming your emote. It is worth keeping in mind that each device is eligible to receive a single Bhangra Boogie Emote. In other words, you can’t use the same OnePlus phone for redeeming the emote for different Fortnite accounts.

You can view your Bhangra Boogie Emote by tapping on the “Emote” button present below the “Play” button in the in-game lobby. You’ll now see the Emote Wheel, which will showcase your emote.

The emote is not limited to Fortnite on Android. Once you’ve redeemed it, you can use it on any platform you play Fortnite on. Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS.