PlayStation India Announces Limited Summer Sale on PS5 Slim

PlayStation recently launched the PS5 Slim in India at Rs. 54,990. While the prices were low, they still weren’t exciting, given the lack of any major differences between the consoles. However, PlayStation India has sweetened the pot with an upcoming summer promo sale for the PS5 Slim. The ‘Summer Sale’ by PlayStation India, PS5 Slim will be offered for the low price of Rs. 49,990/- rupees.

This ‘Summer Sale’ offer will be available in select partner stores from May 1 to May 14. The console will be offered through all major retailers including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.

Do note that the sale is for a limited quantity, so stocks might run out. So, whether you Blinkit for a PS5 in 10 minutes or shop on Amazon, you must hurry up.

Image Courtesy: PlayStation

Keep in mind that the standard PS5 sells at this same price at most retailers. So, it will be a bargain to get the slim edition at this price point. What do you think about the PS5 Slim being sold at a discount? Let us know in the comments below!