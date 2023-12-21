PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here

As 2023 draws to an end, the era of gaming awards begins. Like every year, various publications and organizations have started giving away their year-end game awards that dabble into various genres. PlayStation is also on this bandwagon as the official PS Blog has also announced its picks for the 2023 PS Blog game of the year and many other winners.

Spider-Man 2 Takes the PS Blog Game of the Year Award

PS Blog started collecting votes from gamers worldwide a week ago. After which, the PlayStation blog tallied the votes for the results. While most GOTY are a set of nominees, this one follows the trophy system of the PlayStation 5 consoles. Hence, the game getting Platinum gets the win, while the other categories get bronze, silver, and gold placement.

As for the awards, Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 takes most of the wins in this one. This includes the Game of The Year. The sequel to 2018’s open-world action game has become a great superhero title. However, it barely received any recognition in the game awards held recently.

Unsurprisingly, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 have a few awards in this show. And Hogwarts Legacy, the polarising RPG based on Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, received a Game of the Year for PS4.

Overall, since this was fan-voted, the wins went to games that the gamers deemed deserving.

Full Winner List for the PlayStation Blog Winners 2023

For the winners, the PlayStation blog published it on their official page, noting down each of the winners across eighteen different categories. In each category, the four nominees were placed in four different placements, following the PlayStation trophy system. The winners were placed in the Platinum category, and others were appropriately placed in the other ones. Here are all the winners:

PS5 Game of the Year

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver: Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI Bronze: Alan Wake 2

PS4 Game of the Year

Platinum: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Golden: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Silver: Lies of P

Lies of P Bronze: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

PSVR2 Game of the Year

Platinum: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Resident Evil Village VR Mode Golden : Horizon Call of the Mountain

: Horizon Call of the Mountain Silver: Nock

Nock Bronze: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Studio of the Year

Platinum: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Golden: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Silver: CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED Bronze: Square Enix

Best Independent Game of the Year

Platinum: Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars Golden: Blasphemous 2

Blasphemous 2 Silver: Dredge

Dredge Bronze: Humanity

Best New Character

Platinum: Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) Golden: Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3) Silver: Kraven (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Kraven (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) Bronze: Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

Best Story

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI

Graphical Showcase

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Silver: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI

Best Art Direction

Platinum: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Golden: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver: Diablo IV

Diablo IV Bronze: Sea of Stars

Best Audio Design

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Silver: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Bronze: Resident Evil 4

Soundtrack of the Year

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI Silver: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bronze: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Accessibility Features

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Silver: Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 Bronze: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Use of DualSense Controller

Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Golden: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Silver: Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Bronze: Resident Evil 4

Best Multiplayer Experience

Platinum: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Golden: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Silver: Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 Bronze: Street Fighter 6

Best Ongoing Game

Platinum: Fortnite

Fortnite Golden: GTA Online

GTA Online Silver: Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV Bronze: No Man’s Sky

Best Expansion

Platinum: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Golden: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Silver: Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Bronze: Destiny 2: Lightfall

Best Sports Game

Platinum: EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 Golden: The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest Silver: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Bronze: NBA 2K24

Most Anticipated Game of 2024 and Beyond

Platinum: Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI Golden: Final Fantasy VI Rebirth

Final Fantasy VI Rebirth Silver: Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine Bronze: Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is no doubt that 2023 has been one hell of a year for gaming and the above PlayStation Blog awards agree with us and gamers worldwide.

Do tell us what you think about the winners. Do you agree with PlayStation’s selections? Who do you think should’ve won? Let us know in the comments below.