PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here

- PlayStation blog publishes their game of the year 2023 list. Spider-Man 2 dominates the list, including Game of the Year.
- Hogwarts Legacy also lands itself the PS4 Game of the Year award in the list.
- Finally, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 got themselves a few awards in the show.
As 2023 draws to an end, the era of gaming awards begins. Like every year, various publications and organizations have started giving away their year-end game awards that dabble into various genres. PlayStation is also on this bandwagon as the official PS Blog has also announced its picks for the 2023 PS Blog game of the year and many other winners.
Spider-Man 2 Takes the PS Blog Game of the Year Award
PS Blog started collecting votes from gamers worldwide a week ago. After which, the PlayStation blog tallied the votes for the results. While most GOTY are a set of nominees, this one follows the trophy system of the PlayStation 5 consoles. Hence, the game getting Platinum gets the win, while the other categories get bronze, silver, and gold placement.
As for the awards, Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 takes most of the wins in this one. This includes the Game of The Year. The sequel to 2018’s open-world action game has become a great superhero title. However, it barely received any recognition in the game awards held recently.
Unsurprisingly, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 have a few awards in this show. And Hogwarts Legacy, the polarising RPG based on Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, received a Game of the Year for PS4.
Overall, since this was fan-voted, the wins went to games that the gamers deemed deserving.
Full Winner List for the PlayStation Blog Winners 2023
For the winners, the PlayStation blog published it on their official page, noting down each of the winners across eighteen different categories. In each category, the four nominees were placed in four different placements, following the PlayStation trophy system. The winners were placed in the Platinum category, and others were appropriately placed in the other ones. Here are all the winners:
PS5 Game of the Year
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Final Fantasy XVI
- Bronze: Alan Wake 2
PS4 Game of the Year
- Platinum: Hogwarts Legacy
- Golden: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Lies of P
- Bronze: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
PSVR2 Game of the Year
- Platinum: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Golden: Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Silver: Nock
- Bronze: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Studio of the Year
- Platinum: Insomniac Games
- Golden: Larian Studios
- Silver: CD Projekt RED
- Bronze: Square Enix
Best Independent Game of the Year
- Platinum: Sea of Stars
- Golden: Blasphemous 2
- Silver: Dredge
- Bronze: Humanity
Best New Character
- Platinum: Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
- Golden: Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Silver: Kraven (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
- Bronze: Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)
Best Story
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Alan Wake 2
- Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI
Graphical Showcase
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Alan Wake 2
- Silver: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI
Best Art Direction
- Platinum: Alan Wake 2
- Golden: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Diablo IV
- Bronze: Sea of Stars
Best Audio Design
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Alan Wake 2
- Silver: Hogwarts Legacy
- Bronze: Resident Evil 4
Soundtrack of the Year
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Final Fantasy XVI
- Silver: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Bronze: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Best Accessibility Features
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Street Fighter 6
- Bronze: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Use of DualSense Controller
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Golden: Hogwarts Legacy
- Silver: Alan Wake 2
- Bronze: Resident Evil 4
Best Multiplayer Experience
- Platinum: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Golden: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Silver: Mortal Kombat 1
- Bronze: Street Fighter 6
Best Ongoing Game
- Platinum: Fortnite
- Golden: GTA Online
- Silver: Final Fantasy XIV
- Bronze: No Man’s Sky
Best Expansion
- Platinum: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Golden: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Silver: Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways
- Bronze: Destiny 2: Lightfall
Best Sports Game
- Platinum: EA Sports FC 24
- Golden: The Crew Motorfest
- Silver: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Bronze: NBA 2K24
Most Anticipated Game of 2024 and Beyond
- Platinum: Grand Theft Auto VI
- Golden: Final Fantasy VI Rebirth
- Silver: Marvel’s Wolverine
- Bronze: Dragon’s Dogma 2
There is no doubt that 2023 has been one hell of a year for gaming and the above PlayStation Blog awards agree with us and gamers worldwide.
Do tell us what you think about the winners. Do you agree with PlayStation’s selections? Who do you think should’ve won? Let us know in the comments below.