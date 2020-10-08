A couple of weeks after revamping its postpaid offerings with the Postpaid Plus launch, Reliance Jio is offering subscribers of rival operators the option to move to any of its new plans without losing their credit limit. In a press release today, the company said that users will be able to ‘carry forward (their) credit limit’ when moving to Jio from a competing carrier.

As part of the plan, postpaid subscribers will not be required to pay any security deposit with Jio, something that created a bit of a controversy recently when TRAI revealed that the company is levying such a charge in spite of not clearly mentioning that on its website.

To take advantage of the new offer, folks wanting to port to Jio need to send a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to 88501-88501 from the number they wish to port. They will then be asked to confirm their existing credit limit with their current carrier. Once that’s verified, the user can either pick up their Jio SIM from any Jio Store or get it home-delivered within 24 hours.

Do note that the offer is limited to postpaid subscribers (of competing operators, i.e Vi and Airtel) who have an existing credit limit with their current carrier. Everybody else, whether new users or folks who are porting their prepaid numbers to a postpaid plan, will still be required to pay the deposit.

As a reminder, Reliance Jio last month announced a revamped postpaid portfolio with a slew of new plans ranging from Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. Marketed as ‘Postpaid Plus’, the new plans come with a host of additional benefits, including subscriptions to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.