Poco X4 GT, Poco F4 5G Specs Officially Confirmed; Check Them Out!

Poco recently confirmed that the Poco X4 GT and the Poco F4 will launch on June 23 globally. Since then, the company has been revealing certain details regarding both the devices and we now have information on their display, fast charging capabilities, and more. Here’s a look.

Poco X4 GT, Poco F4 Confirmed Details

Starting with the Poco X4 GT, which will be an upper mid-ranger, the company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It is also confirmed to support 67W fast charging tech and come with a 144Hz LCD display. With 67W turbo charging and a long-lasting battery, immerse yourself into a new era for your mobile experience.#AllTheStrengths #POCOF4 #POCOX4GT pic.twitter.com/uwAYWxcG5B— POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 19, 2022

Other details on the Poco X4 GT remain but it is speculated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was recently launched in China. If this is the case, it will come with a 6.6-inch display, 64MP triple rear cameras, a 5,080mAh battery, and more.

The Poco F4, on the other hand, will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display and be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, as revealed previously. It will also come with support for 67W fast charging. The company has also confirmed the design of the Poco F4, which is reminiscent of the Redmi K40S and even the Redmi K50 phones.

For those who don’t know, it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40S. It is also confirmed to have a 64MP main camera with support for OIS, which was also rumored previously. This is where both smartphones will differ as the Redmi phone gets a 48MP main camera.

However, other details, including the price still remain unknown. We will have to wait until June 23 to get all details on both the Poco devices and we will definitely keep you updated on this. Hence, keep on visiting Beebom for further updates.

Featured Image: Representation of Poco F4