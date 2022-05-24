Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Launched in China; Redmi Buds 4 Pro Tags Along

Xiaomi has introduced new additions to the Redmi Note 11 lineup with the introduction of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ in China. The new Redmi Note 11T Pro series falls in the mid-range segment and comes with up to 144Hz display, 120W fast charging, and more details. The company has also introduced the Mi Band 7 and the Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds alongside. Have a look at the details.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ features a Realme GT 2-like design with a rectangular camera bump with big camera housings at the back. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, DCI-P3 color gamut, DC Dimming, and Dolby Vision support. The display gets a DisplayMate A+ certification, which is a first for a phone with an LCD display panel.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM (a first for a Redmi phone) and a whopping 512GB of storage. The phone brings in support for a 4,400mAh battery with 120W fast charging, which is claimed to full charge the phone in just 19 minutes. The battery is paired with the P1 chip for faster charging and longer battery life.

On the camera front, there is a 64MP main camera with a GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP. There are various camera features at our disposal, including, Magic Clone, Magic Sky Change, Video Super Anti-Shake, AI Beauty, Night Mode, and 4K video support, among others.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with Bluetooth version 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, IP53 water and dust resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, an X-axis linear motor, VC liquid cooling, dual speakers, and more.

Redmi Note 11T Pro: Specs and Features

Coming to the Redmi Note 11T Pro, the phone is very much similar to the Pro+ variant. It has the same 6.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department is also the same with the inclusion of 64MP triple rear cameras. The Redmi Note 11T Pro is also home to dual stereo speakers, IP53 water and dust resistance, NFC, 5G, and more, much like the Pro+ variant. The main difference is the battery part. It gets a bigger 5,080mAh battery but with 67W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series comes in Atomic Silver, Time Blue, and Midnight Black color options and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Xiaomi has also introduced the Redmi Note 11T Pro Astro Boy edition, which besides the Astro Boy-centric cosmetic changes, is the same as the Redmi Note 11T Pro models.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro

Xiaomi has also unveiled the new Redmi Buds 4 Pro, which comes with support for 43dB Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). The truly wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 and ensure 59ms latency. The audio product comes with up to 36 hours of playback time, 360-degree Audio, and support for IP54 water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series starts at CNY 1,799 (the introductory price is CNY 1,699) and comes in multiple RAM+ Storage models. Here’s a look at the prices.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

8GB+128GB: CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 23,200)

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 26,700)

8GB+512GB: CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,000)

Redmi Note 11T Pro

6GB+128GB: CNY 1,799 (~ Rs 20,900)

8GB+128GB: CNY 2,099 (~ Rs 24,400)

8GB+256GB CNY 2,199 (~ Rs 25,500)

Redmi Note 11T Pro Astro Boy Edition

CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,000)

Redmi Buds 4 Pro

CNY 369 (~ Rs 4,200)

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series

Additionally, Xiaomi has introduced the Note 11 SE with a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48MP cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. It starts at CNY 999 (~ Rs 11,600).