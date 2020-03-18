Poco India took to Twitter to announce a special four-day open sale for its Poco X2 through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The sale will take place from the 19th of March to the 22nd of March as part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days.

The best will now be accessible at an even better offer. The #SmoothAF #POCOX2 goes on special open sale starting midnight. Get yours during the #BigShoppingDays sale and avail 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on SBI CC and EMI transactions. pic.twitter.com/2RE97Tc1vT — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 18, 2020

Throughout this open sale, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500, bringing down the effective price to Rs.14,499 for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The discount is valid on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Poco X2 is available to purchase in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red color variants. The effective price for the 6GB+128GB variant would be Rs.15,499 and the 8GB+256GB variant would cost Rs. 18,499 after the SBI card discount.

To recall, the Poco X2 flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a pill-shaped camera cutout. It runs on Snapdragon 730G chipset. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup of which the primary lens is a 64MP (f/1.79) Sony IMX686 primary camera accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera consists of a 20MP (f/2.2) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with a wide 83-degree field of view.

With a 120Hz refresh rate LCD display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP (f/1.79) Sony IMX686 primary camera, 4500mAh battery along with 27W fast charger in the box, the Poco X2 has a lot going for it. Do not forget to check out our review of the Poco X2 before you make a purchase decision.