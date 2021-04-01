Following the launch of the latest Poco X3 Pro in India recently, we asked a question – Is the Poco X3 Pro a true successor of the legendary Poco F1? Well, it seems like Poco thinks that its latest smartphone is the “truest” successor of the Poco F1. So now, the company is offering a great offer for the Poco F1 users to upgrade to its “true spiritual successor.” As a result, if you are using the Poco F1 currently, you can get the Poco X3 Pro for as low as Rs 10,999.

The Giving-Back-to-Legends Offer by Poco

The company took to Twitter to announce the special offer for the Poco F1 users in India. In an official tweet (attached below), Poco announced that it will be offering the best price for old Poco F1 devices that will cut down the price of the latest Poco X3 Pro by Rs 8,000.

The company is offering this special discount by partnering with Flipkart. It is, as per a Poco spokesperson, to show the company’s gratitude towards its fans for making the brand one of the most popular in the market. So, thanks to this offer, you could get the latest Poco X3 Pro for an effective price of just Rs 10,999.

Offer Availability

The Poco F1 exchange offer will go live on April 6 at 12 PM on Flipkart. With this offer, you will get Rs 7,000 as an exchange price for your Poco F1. Combine that with the flat Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI Bank credit card users, you can get the 6GB+128GB base variant for Rs 10,999 and the higher-end 8GB + 128GB model for Rs 12,999.

If you did not know, the actual price of the base Poco X3 Pro is Rs 18,999 and the higher-end variant comes for Rs 20,999. So, if you are an existing Poco F1 user and looking to upgrade, now might be the perfect time to do so.

Poco F1 Vs Poco X3 Pro: Key Differences

Now, comparing the Poco F1 and Poco X3 Pro is kind of unfair as the Pro X3 Pro was unveiled recently in India. On the other hand, Poco F1 released earlier in 2018, over two years ago. So, the difference between the devices is pretty extensive.

For starters, Poco X3 Pro comes with a display that supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco F1’s display, on the contrary, only supports a 60Hz screen refresh rate and a 60Hz touch sampling rate. The X3 Pro does not have IR Face Unlock though.

There is also a bigger 5,000mAh battery inside the X3 Pro compared to the 4,000mAh one in the F1. Moreover, the X3 Pro also comes with support for 33W fast charging, faster than 18W fast charging on the F1.

On the camera front, the difference is significant as the X3 Pro comes with two more camera sensors than the Poco F1. The F1 includes a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary sensor. The X3 Pro, on the other hand, packs a quad-camera setup including a massive 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FOV, and a pair of 2MP for macro shots and depth info.

Not to mention, the performance of the X3 Pro will be on par with the latest devices with the Snapdragon 860 chipset inside. Although the Snapdragon 860 SoC is a rebranded Snapdragon 855+, it is still much faster than the over-3-years-old Snapdragon 845 chipset that powers the Poco F1. So, will you upgrade to Poco X3 Pro? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.