As the second wave of the novel Coronavirus continues to rampage across the country, smartphone maker Poco has today announced that it will be extending warranties on its smartphones by an extra 2 months.

The company made the announcement via a press release, and also on Twitter, saying that the company believes that “nothing is more important than the well-being of our employees, consumers, and members of the Poco family, and everyone who has been associated with us.”

We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we're extending 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑷𝑶𝑪𝑶 𝒑𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒔*. All, for your safety. *For everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May/ June. pic.twitter.com/pY984k78UG — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 12, 2021

It’s noteworthy that the warranties are not being extended for every Poco phone out there. Instead, the company will apply the two month extension to phones whose warranties are set to expire in May or June of this year.

Moreover, the company also announced that it is pausing its launches for the moment and will not be going forward with any smartphone launches in May. “Additionally, Poco India has consciously decided to not conduct any launch in May 2021,” said the company. The launches may be paused further as well. “We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve.” said Poco’s tweet.

Poco is not the first company to cancel launches in India during the pandemic. Earlier, Realme cancelled its launch event, and there are reports that Asus has delayed the launch of the ZenFone 8. Vivo and Micromax have also called off product launches this month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to ensure your safety during these trying times, here’s a list of COVID-19 resources you can check out.