Poco C65 Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 8,499

A few days ago, Poco confirmed that the new Poco C65 is coming to India and today, the phone has officially been launched. The device brings about a combination of style and decent specs with a starting price of Rs 8,499.

Starting with the design, the Poco C65 features a sleek and lightweight design, weighing just 192 grams. There’s the signature big camera island at the back with the Poco branding. This includes two big camera housings for three camera sensors. There’s the 50MP main snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a tertiary lens. The selfie shooter is rated at 8MP. You get to try film filters, night mode, and AI portrait mode with depth control, and more camera features.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. You also get the TÜV Low Blue Light and TÜV Flicker-Free certifications, along with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.

Under the hood, the Poco C65 has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 2.0GHz of clock speeds. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable by up to 1TB via a memory card). You can also get an additional 8GB of RAM with the help of the phone’s Turbo RAM feature.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery but supports just 18W of fast charging (bundled with a 10W charger), which feels disappointing. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Poco promises 2 Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual Nano SIM support, and more.

Price and Availability

The Poco C65 starts at Rs 8,499 and will be available via Flipkart, starting December 18. It will be available in Pastel Blue and Matte Black. Here’s a look at the prices of all its RAM+Storage configurations.

4GB+128GB: Rs 8,499 (Rs 7,499 after a bank offer)

6GB+128GB: Rs 9,499 (Rs 8,499 after a bank offer)

8GB+256GB: Rs 10,999 (Rs 9,999 after a bank offer)

As a special sale day offer, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.