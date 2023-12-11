POCO C65 India Release Date Revealed: Check out the Details

Since the Redmi 13C launched in India recently, there’s no way POCO can be behind in launching the rebranded version. So yeah, less than a week later, the company has announced that it will be unveiling the POCO C65 in India later this week. This will be a super affordable smartphone that already launched in global markets last month.

Speaking of the launch date in India, the company has officially revealed that POCO C65 will launch on December 15th at 12:00 PM IST. It will be a Flipkart exclusive. What will be the price of POCO C65 in India? Globally, the phone has launched for $109 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant costs $129.

If we convert these prices, POCO C65 could have a starting price of ~Rs 9,000 in India. This is the successor to POCO C55, which was released earlier this year at the starting price of Rs 9,499. Big on everything for those who dream bigger. #POCOC65 launching on 15th Dec 12 Noon.

Stay tuned!#POCOIndia #POCOC65 #TheBigDeal pic.twitter.com/Vtv6xvAnXz— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 11, 2023

POCO C65: Specs and Features

The marketing material reveals the external design of POCO C65. We can see that it has a frosted blue finish at the back. The 50MP primary ‘AI’ camera can also be seen here, and a total of 3 camera sensors will be present on the phone, as revealed in the above image.

POCO C65 will be yet another impressive budget phone. In terms of software, it will run on MIUI 14 for POCO. Speaking of other details, we know via multiple X (formerly Twitter) posts made by POCO’s UK handle and also the Xiaomi UK site that it will come with these specifications: Operating System MIUI 14 for POCO Processor (SoC) MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core 12nm Processor Battery & Charging 5000mAh, supports 18W PD Charging (10W Charger in box) Storage & RAM 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB Display 6.74-inch 1600 x 720, 450-nits brightness (typical), TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light & Flicker Free certifications Cameras 50MP f/1.8 primary, 2MP macro camera, Auxiliary Lens

8MP f/2.0 Front Camera

What are your thoughts on the upcoming budget smartphone by Mi, known as POCO C65? Do you think it will be a good phone, especially around its expected launch price of ~Rs 9000? Let us know in the comments below!