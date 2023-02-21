Budget Poco C55 Introduced in India; Check out the Details Here!

As announced last week, Poco has introduced its latest budget smartphone in the C series called the Poco C55 in India. This joins the Poco C50 introduced last month and brings a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset along with 50MP cameras, a leather-like finish for the back panel, and more. Read on to know the details.

Poco C55: Specs and Features

The Poco C55 has a leather-like finish at the back and carries a massive camera island, which includes the vertical camera bump and the fingerprint scanner. The camera hump includes 50MP dual rear cameras. It comes in Forrest Green, Power Black, and Cool Blue colors.

The 5MP front camera is placed inside the waterdrop notch, which is placed in the middle of the 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. There’s no high refresh rate, though. The screen also has a scratch-resistant and oleophobic coating.

You get camera features like portrait mode, night mode, and HDR, among other things. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Helio G85 SoC, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new Poco phone supports 5GB of expandable Turbo RAM and 1TB of expandable storage too.

It sources its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. Of course, it won’t really be as fast as what the current fast-charging numbers will offer. The Poco C55 runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 (which isn’t really good news!) and includes USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio hack, an IP52 rating,

Price and Availability

The Poco C55 is priced at Rs 9,499 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 10,999 (6GB+128GB) to rival options like the Moto e13 (which comes with Android 13), the Redmi A1+, and more. It will be available via Flipkart, starting February 28.

Poco is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 500 (4GB+64GB) on the use of SBI, HDFC, and ICICI cards. There’s an additional discount of Rs 500 on the first day of the sale.