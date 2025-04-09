Pixel Watch 3 Gains Loss of Pulse Feature in the US

The Pixel Watch 3 brought much needed improvements from the Pixel Watch 2, some of which included a bigger 45 mm variant and slimmer bezels. However, Loss of Pulse is puts the Watch 3 ahead of the previous generation. While EU users have been enjoying the feature for months now, Google has finally started rolling out Loss of Pulse to Pixel Watch 3 users in the US.

Google received FDA clearance for Loss of Pulse back in February, and the feature is finally rolling to Pixel Watch 3 users in the US. For those unaware, Loss of Pulse will look for no heart beat or a loss of pulse. When detected, it will immediately ring emergency services to maximize the chances of saving the victim.

Image Credit: Google

Google claims that it tested the algorithm for 100,000 hours of data to minimize false reporting. The feature is opt-in and if you own a Watch 3, a notification will appear as soon as it’s available. The feature is gradually rolling out and will reach all Pixel Watch 3 units in a few weeks.

There’s no news on whether the feature will arrive on Pixel Watch 2. Since Google marketed it exclusively for the Pixel Watch 3, it’s unlikely that it comes to the older model. If you don’t see a notification, go to Safety & emergency in Watch settings and enable Loss of Pulse Detection. Pixel Watch users have been eating good recently with the Wear OS 5.1 update. This was followed by a hotfix for notification delays and other bugs.

Loss of Pulse adds to an already comprehensive list of features in Google’s Safety & emergency suite, like Car Crash Detection and Fall Detection. Do you own a Pixel Watch 3? Have you received Loss of Pulse yet? Let us know in the comments below.