Pixel Watch 3 Gains Loss of Pulse Feature in the US

Abubakar Mohammed
  • Loss of Pulse detection is finally rolling out Pixel Watch 3 users in the US.
  • Google got the feature FDA approved back in February.
  • The feature is rolling out gradually so it may take time till it reaches all the Watch 3's.

The Pixel Watch 3 brought much needed improvements from the Pixel Watch 2, some of which included a bigger 45 mm variant and slimmer bezels. However, Loss of Pulse is puts the Watch 3 ahead of the previous generation. While EU users have been enjoying the feature for months now, Google has finally started rolling out Loss of Pulse to Pixel Watch 3 users in the US.

Google received FDA clearance for Loss of Pulse back in February, and the feature is finally rolling to Pixel Watch 3 users in the US. For those unaware, Loss of Pulse will look for no heart beat or a loss of pulse. When detected, it will immediately ring emergency services to maximize the chances of saving the victim.

Loss Of Pulse Detection Feature in Pixel Watch 3 Preview
Image Credit: Google

Google claims that it tested the algorithm for 100,000 hours of data to minimize false reporting. The feature is opt-in and if you own a Watch 3, a notification will appear as soon as it’s available. The feature is gradually rolling out and will reach all Pixel Watch 3 units in a few weeks.

There’s no news on whether the feature will arrive on Pixel Watch 2. Since Google marketed it exclusively for the Pixel Watch 3, it’s unlikely that it comes to the older model. If you don’t see a notification, go to Safety & emergency in Watch settings and enable Loss of Pulse Detection. Pixel Watch users have been eating good recently with the Wear OS 5.1 update. This was followed by a hotfix for notification delays and other bugs.

Loss of Pulse adds to an already comprehensive list of features in Google’s Safety & emergency suite, like Car Crash Detection and Fall Detection. Do you own a Pixel Watch 3? Have you received Loss of Pulse yet? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

