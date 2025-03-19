Pebble Smartwatches Are Back and They’re Just Like You Remember

With Google open-sourcing PebbleOS, the OG smartwatch brand Pebble has returned. The firm’s founder Eric Migicovsky has been working on new smartwatches with PebbleOS, retaining the same hackable and minimalistic nature that the firm had a cult following for. Well, Pebble has finally announced two new smartwatches, and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Pebble has unveiled new PebbleOS smartwatches — the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 that follow the same DNA as the original Pebble watches. The Core 2 Duo is an improved version of the Pebble 2 whereas the Core Time 2 is an improved version of Pebble Time 2.

Pebble Core 2 Duo

Starting with the display, the one on the Pebble Core 2 Duo is a 1.26-inch 144 x 168 pixels black and white e-paper display. It lacks a touch screen, and the watch’s frame is plastic. Pebble says it’s “targeting” IPX8 water resistance on the same.

Image Credit: Pebble

As for the sensors and fitness features, it comes with a 6-axis IMU, Compass, and a Barometer. However, the Core 2 Duo lacks a heart rate sensor, which is a bummer. Although, the watch does come with step and sleep tracking.

In a typical Pebble fashion, there are a total of four buttons. The watch also comes with a Mic and Speaker, and a linear resonance actuator which the firm claims could send stronger vibrations than a usual vibration motor. The Core 2 Duo features a whopping 30-day battery life.

Pebble Core Time 2

One of the main differentiating factors between the two watches is the display and build quality. Unlike the Core 2 Duo, the new Time 2 features a bigger 1.5-inch touch screen 64-color e-paper display, surrounded by a metal frame. The display resolution is 200 x 228 pixels.

Image Credit: Pebble

Besides, the watch also comes with a heart rate sensor (and lacks a compass and barometer), with the same 30-day battery life, 6-axis IMU, step and sleep tracking, and the same linear resonance actuator. It also has the same number of buttons as the Core 2 Duo.

Both watches have a strap width of 22mm, are supported on Android and iOS, and come with a standard Pebble charger. However, what’s not the same is the price. The Core 2 Duo is priced at $149 whereas the Core Time 2 costs $225.

Both the watches are up for pre-orders on the RePebble Store (website) in limited quantities. While the Core 2 Duo ships in three months, i.e. starting July, you will have to wait until December for Core Time 2.

What are your thoughts on the new Pebble smartwatches? Will you be buying one? Let us know in the comments below.