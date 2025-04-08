Home > News > Google Expands Scam Detection to Pixel Watch 3 and 2

Google Expands Scam Detection to Pixel Watch 3 and 2

Abubakar Mohammed
shot of a hand wearing the Pixel Watch 3 on wrist showing the watch face
Image Credit: Beebom

One of the standout features of Gemini Nano on Google Pixel is Scam detection. It’s a feature where the AI model detects for any cues inside a call that could be a potential scam. Google unveiled it back in Google I/O 2024, and it rolled out to the Pixel phones as part of the March Pixel drop. However, it looks like the Scam Detection feature is now rolling out to Google Pixel Watch 2 and 3.

In a new support page that was published recently, Google has acknowledged the availability of Scam Detection on Pixel Watches. The feature is rolling out to Pixel Watch 2 and 3 starting today, and you can start using Scam Detection, if you have a Pixel 9. It’s also worth mentioning that Scam Detection on Pixel Watches is only available in the US and in English language.

Pixel Scam Call Detection Feature Preview
Image Credit: Google

Since Pixel Watches don’t boast the hardware capable of running the models onboard. So, you need to be connected to your Pixel phone to use the feature. This is regardless of if you have an LTE or WI-Fi-only variant.

That said, it’s a bummer that the feature availability doesn’t start with Pixel 8 considering it also supports Gemini Nano’s Scam Detection. We hope Google expands the support soon.

To ensure the feature is working, all you need to do is open the Phone app and head over to Settings > Scam Detection. All you need to do is turn on Scam Detection and the feature should start working on your watch. To know if it’s actually working, you should hear an audible beep at the start and every few minutes.

Google also recently rolled out a hotfix update for Pixel Watch 2 and 3, fixing Notification delays and random restarts. Besides, there also seems to be a mysterious Gemini icon appearing during calls, suggesting Pixel Watches could soon get Gemini and/or more AI capabilities.

What are your thoughts on Pixel Watches? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

