Pixel Phones Get a Huge New Feature Drop Alongside Android 15

Google’s Pixel Drops provide access to special features that are exclusive to Pixel devices. But earlier this month, I noticed that there hadn’t been a large Pixel drop lately, and while I was anxiously out here refreshing the Android Developers blog awaiting the Android 15 update, I secretly hoped that Google would release their next drop alongside it. Well, who says wishes don’t come true as it turned out to be the case. The October Pixel drop brought with it a slew of new features, and we will go over them all in detail.

For this list, we have only included the features that are exclusive to Pixel devices and didn’t include any Android 15 changes. But you can look at our dedicated post to learn what’s new in Android 15.

1. Night Sight for Instagram

Google is bringing some of its camera prowess to third-party apps with this update. You can now shoot Night Sight photos directly from Instagram’s camera. So now you can get the same high-quality and detailed images on Instagram that you would with the Google Camera app.

Availability: Pixel 6 and above (except for Pixel 6a)

2. Underwater Photography and Videos

For those who enjoy diving, your Pixel now supports underwater scene detection to help you snap stunning photos of coral reefs and seabed. Use a waterproof case when doing so. But when you do, your phone will immediately recognize that it is underwater and activate the new mode.

Availability: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

3. Easy Access to Astrophotography

There is now an easier way to access Pixel’s Astrophotography mode from Night Sight. There is a toggle that lets you easily switch to the mode so you can capture stunning pictures of the stars.

Availability: All devices starting from Pixel 6

4. Theft Protection

This isn’t a Pixel-exclusive feature or an Android 15-only feature either. However, it is starting to roll out today for all Android 10+ devices which is why we decided to add it to the list.

We have discussed it in detail, but it will automatically detect if someone snatched or stole your phone and lock it so the thief won’t be able to reset it easily. There is also a remote lock option to lock your device if it gets stolen and the feature doesn’t trigger.

Availability: Devices running Android 10 or newer

5. Improvements to Audio Magic Eraser

Audio Magic Eraser for videos has received a big update. You can now control different sounds in a clip, and increase or decrease their volume independently. It also lets you control the voices of independent speakers.

Availability: Pixel 8 and above (including Pixel 8a)

6. Changes to Thermometer App

The last two Pixel Pro models ship with a thermometer sensor at the back but they haven’t been very useful. This might change now as this Pixel drop brings much-needed improvements to the app. You can now record temperatures to check them later on and see live temperature readings of anything in front of the camera viewfinder.

Availability: Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 8 Pro

7. Pixel Weather Apps for Older Devices

With the Pixel 9 series, Google introduced a new weather app that was exclusive to those devices for the time. Now Google is pushing it out to all Pixel devices starting from the Pixel 6. The app also gained a pollen data block feature which tells you the pollen count in the air, its type, and forecast. However, I haven’t got the app yet on my Pixel 7a.

Availability: Pixel 6 and above

8. Next-Gen Call Screen in More Regions

Google is also pushing out its next-gen call screens that show caller information and alerts of any scam calls to two new regions: Japan and the UK.

Availability: Pixel 6 and above

9. Pixel Screenshot Extension for Gemini

Another new extension Google is adding to their new AI-powered assistant is for Pixel Screenshots. This is a new app introduced with the Pixel 9 series that stores all your screenshots in one place. With the new extension, you can use Gemini to ask questions related to the stored screenshots on your phone. However, this feature will work in select markets only.

Availability: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro XL

10. Home Control Screensaver

There is a new screensaver option that shows home controls if you have added any smart home appliances to your phone. You can quickly toggle them on and off while your Pixel is charging on the Google dock or just sitting idle. It will also show you a live feed of your smart home camera.

Availability: Pixel Tablets

11. Cast to Nearby Devices

If you have a Pixel tablet, then you can cast any media playing on the device to a nearby Pixel smartphone. Both devices have to be on the same Wi-Fi network and you just have to bring them close together to trigger this action.

Availability: Pixel Tablet, Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, 8 Pro, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL

12. Dismiss Notifications Across Devices

In an effort to improve Android’s growing ecosystem and make it more seamless across devices, Google has added synced notification dismissal. When you dismiss any notification on your Pixel phone or tablet, it will be removed from other connected devices as well. This is one feature that is rolled out to other OEMs as well.

Availability: Pixel Tablet, Pixel 6 and above.

13. Gemini for Pixel Buds

You can now invoke Gemini or Gemini Live using your Pixel Buds without having to touch your phone, just like you would do with Google Assistant. This is a good move as you had to use your phone to use Gemini as by default it would only trigger the Google Assistant.

Availability: Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A, and the original Pixel Buds

The Pixel Watch will now show an individual contact tile and you can swipe left or right to choose a particular action like call or message. You will also be able to reply to emails using an emoji right from the watch. Google is also expanding the Loss of Pulse detection feature to Belgium, Italy, and Spain but it is exclusive to Pixel Watch 3.

So these are all the new stuff we got exclusively for our Pixel devices. I know it’s a lot and I can’t wait for what Google has in store for us in the next update which should come around December.

So we won’t have to wait for a long time either. Tell us which is your favorite feature, and if there is anything we missed out then let us know in the comments below.