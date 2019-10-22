The Google Pixel 4 has been rated by DxOMark. The device received a combined score of 112 points from the website, with 117 for photography and 101 for videos. In the selfie department, though, the device managed to conjure up a measly 92 points, the same as last year’s Pixel 3, placing it comfortably behind a whole host of devices from Samsung, Asus and Huawei.

In case you’re wondering about the rankings, the photography score leaves it tied at the number two spot with the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, just under the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which continues to remain at the top with 121 points. On the video side of things, with an overall score of 101 points, the Pixel 4 is the joint leader in DxOMark’s video ranking, sharing the top spot with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Launched a few weeks back with an additional rear-facing image sensor and many new camera features, including a new and improved Night Sight, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are two the best devices one can buy right now if mobile photography is the biggest deciding factor affecting their smartphone purchase decision.

The Pixel 4 and 4XL come with many interesting camera features that make them fairly compelling for mobile photography enthusiasts. The most compelling among those is an enhancement to Night Sight, which will enable users to capture the starry night sky in all its glory. A couple of other interesting additions include ‘Dual Exposure Controls’ and ‘Live HDR+’, but unlike the ‘starry skies’ feature, which will also be rolled out to some older Pixel devices, these two will remain exclusive to the Pixel 4 lineup.