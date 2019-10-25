G-Cam enthusiasts rejoice! It’s barely been weeks since the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were launched by Google, but Google Camera ports are already available online, bringing a plethora of cool photography features to unsupported devices. According to XDA, the Google Camera 7.2 mod comes with Super Res Zoom and the new Astrophotography mode – which allows users to capture the starry night skies in all its glory – to older Pixel smartphones.

While the feature will officially roll out to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a in the coming weeks, Google left out the first-gen Pixel and Pixel 2 lineups from the support list, but now the modded G-Cam app brings the much-wanted features to those devices as well. While the Astrophotography mode is no doubt the standout feature, it will also bring other cool functionalities, as can be seen in the official changelog below.

Enable Astro mode for Pixel 1 & 2

Enable Focus options in Night Sight (along with “infinity” – may be same as far)

Modded lib for Learned Depth in Portrait Mode (Pixel 2)

Enable Super Res Zoom while zoomed or in Night Sight (no zoom required) – this is like Pixel 3 stock

Enable auto timer (photobooth), it’s in the selfie camera in the Timer options

Enable synthetic fill flash for Pixel 2 and enable SFF in Camera mode for 3a

XDA senior member, cstark27, who worked on the mod, said they will also bring other advanced features in the weeks ahead, although, there’s no definitive timeline for that as yet. You can read more details on the original XDA thread by clicking here or download the modded Google Camera 7.2.010 APK by clicking here.