Philips Momentum 3000 Series Gaming Monitors Introduced in India

Philips has launched the new Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors in India. The series consists of two gaming monitors coming with features like Adaptive Sync tech, a 165Hz display, and more. Here are the details to note.

Philips Momentum 3000 Series: Specs and Features

The new Philips Momentum 3000 series includes two gaming monitors: 27M1N3200ZA with 27-inch screen size and 24M1N3200ZA with 23.8-inch screen size. The monitors have the new bold stand design, which goes well with any surroundings.

Both models come with a slim-frame display with 1ms MPRT (motion picture response time), a 165Hz refresh rate, and Adaptive Sync technology. The tech calls for a tear and lag-free gaming experience. There’s also support for low input lag for the reduced delay between devices to monitor.

The Full HD 16:9 IPS display also supports Smart Contrast for improved color reproduction and Ultra Wide-Color technology for color/backlight intensity adjustments. There’s also reduced eye strain, thanks to the LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology.

The Momentum 3000 series includes dual stereo speakers, along with one Display port and 2 HDMI connectivity ports. Other useful features include the EasySelect menu toggle key for access to a quick on-screen menu and Smart Image Game mode. The Smart Image Game functionality has various modes (FPS, Racing, RTS) that changes the display settings based on various situations for smooth gameplay.

Price and Availability

The Philips Momentum 3000 series is priced at Rs 34,990 (27M1N3200ZA) and Rs 24,990 (24M1N3200ZA). While the former is now available, the latter model will be up for grabs soon. Plus, they come bundled with a month’s free Microsoft Ultimate Xbox Game Pass.

The Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors will also get special discounts across leading online and offline during the upcoming festive time.