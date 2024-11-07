Jarvis is Almost Here; Google Accidentally Leaks Its New AI Extension

When Anthropic went live with its ‘Computer Use‘ feature last month, we went from “oh, it’s just a movie” to “it’s happening”. For those unaware, Claude 3.5 Sonnet’s “Computer Use” lets it take over and carry out tasks for you. Well, now, Google is all set to make your Iron Man fantasies come true with its Jarvis AI agent.

According to The Information, Google may have accidentally posted an internal preview of the extension on the Chrome Web Store. Don’t go rushing to the Store now, for they were rather quick to remove it. But, those lucky enough to download the tool in that short span of time didn’t see much success either. According to The Information, these users were unable to use the tool since it asked for specific access permissions that kept them from getting the prototype to work.

Codenamed internally as Project Jarvis, the Chrome Web Store listing talked about it as “a helpful companion that surfs the web with you“. This falls in line with previous leaks that talked about Jarvis as being a potential web automation agent of sorts. Put simply, it basically takes over your Google Chrome web browser to carry out tasks for you. From making shopping online easier to booking the best tour package for you, the possibilities are quite endless.

Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet’s Computer Use at work (Image Credit: Anthropic)

While we know nothing about how the tool will function, we expect it to work similarly to Claude 3.5 Sonnet’s Computer Use. In the release blog, Anthropic showcased how their tool was capable of extracting data from Excel sheets. It can also manually search online portals to fill out forms with relevant information. It does so by screenshotting the screen and grabbing the information from there. The feature will also showcase the entire process in a panel on the left.

Well, Google’s very own Jarvis is not too far away. The report reveals that Google plans to unveil it in December itself. We will get to know in detail then as to how the tool will work.

From AI-powered search engines like OpenAI’s SearchGPT to new tools like the human-like ChatGPT Advanced Voice or Gemini Live, and even Anthropic’s Computer Use, the possibilities of what AI can do for us only seem more and more endless with each passing day. I’m undoubtedly excited about the idea of getting a web-browsing AI companion that can go beyond just answering my queries.

What do you think about Google’s upcoming Jarvis AI? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below, and let’s talk about it!