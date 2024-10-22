This ‘The Penguin’ Character Will Have a Major Role in the Batman 2

The Penguin is currently one of the most viewed TV shows of all time which is pretty evident by the stats revolving around its viewership and ratings. This series is already confirmed to eventually connect to The Batman 2. However, currently, we have little to no information about how that will happen. Sure, Oswald Cobblepot is certainly going to transition into the series but according to a recent report, it has come to light that another major character is going to play a big role in The Batman Part 2, and in this article, find out who!

Sofia Falcone Is Going to Have a Big Role in The Batman 2

Image Courtesy: Warner Bros. Discovery

The Penguin majorly revolves around the exploits of Oz Cobb or Oswald Cobblepott. However, another character seems to have gained more popularity than the protagonist of the story, Sofia Falcone. According to a report brought forward by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Sofia Falcone is going to appear in The Batman 2 and will have a major role in the movie.

Played by Cristin Milioti, Sofia Falcon is the daughter of Carmine Falcone who after being betrayed by her own family exacted her revenge by killing them all and is now out to take over the crime world of Gotham. However, the first task she has in her mind is to take out Oz who was responsible for her spending 10 years in Arkham Asylum and the killing of her brother.

This revelation makes sense since Sofia Falcone, first of all, has become a massively fan-favorite character, and by the way things are going, her character arc would fit right in The Batman 2. So, let’s wait and see what we get to see while we wait for the next episode of The Penguin and brace ourselves for Sofia Falcone’s appearance in The Batman 2 till then, stay tuned!

