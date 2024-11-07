The Penguin Showrunner Talks About Season 2 But Do We Really Need It?

If we talk about The Penguin, all I can say is this series instills my faith in the DCU. Even if you’re not a fan of DC and its characters, you must admit, it is one of the best shows we have ever witnessed on OTT. However, after a magnificent run, The Penguin is ending with its eighth episode or finale approaching us. Now, since it is coming to an end, people are talking about the possibility of another season. The Penguin’s showrunner Lauren LeFranc also chipped in his views regarding a season 2 but does the show need it? Let’s talk about it.

The Penguin Season 2: What Did the Showrunner Say?

Image Credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com

While conversing with The Direct at New York Comic Con (NYCC), The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc talked about what will need to happen for them to consider creating a season 2 for The Penguin. She stated that if they feel that they can do better than they have already done, she might consider The Penguin Season 2.

“I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there’s something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they’re terrible people.” – Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin showrunner

She also stated that even though she loves working on the show, she does not wish to do it just for the sake of it. She said that she would be open for a season 2 if it would be the right thing to do.

“It’s been a joy to write them, even though they’re twisted and complicated and weird and darkly funny. So look, I think Gotham City is just such a fun sandbox to play, and I’d love to keep playing in it, but I think it just has to be the right thing. We should never do anything just to do it”

So, even though Lauren LeFranc has now said that The Penguin Season 2 can happen, there are conditions attached to the statement. Since we already know that The Penguin is going to connect with The Batman Part 2, I think that if the direction this Batman movie takes allows for it, a season 2 for The Penguin can happen but that’s just my opinion, so let’s wait and see what happens.

However, Does The Penguin Need a Season 2?

Even though The Penguin is one of the best shows I have ever seen, I don’t think the story demands another season for the character. As we all know, this series was brought to us to give us more depth of Oswald Cobblepot’s character and as far as I feel, the show has served its purpose and has done it better than we could have expected.

Other than that, we have been introduced to some new characters like Sofia Falcone who now runs the Gigante family after killing off all the Falcones and is set to appear in The Batman Part 2. Moreover, Sofia has grown to be one of the most dangerous characters in The Penguin’s story. I say this because she did not hesitate to blow up an entire neighborhood to kill Oz which can attract the attention of someone we all want to see in The Penguin.

In my opinion, The Penguin can have another season if the story followed by The Batman Part 2 allows it to. Other than that, I don’t see a reason to force a season 2 for this series that is reaching an insane conclusion.

Moreover, Matt Reeves is also interested in creating spin-off shows around other villains and characters in the DC universe. So, chances are we will get to see a new show with a different DC character rather than a Season 2 for The Penguin. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more!