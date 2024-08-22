Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 Gets a Massive Production Update

The Batman, starring the heartthrob Robbert Pattinson, was released in 2022, and since then, every fan has been on their toes to learn about the updates of the film’s second part. Be it the actors, story, or cinematography, everything about the first film contributed heavily to its success. So, how can we expect the fandom not to get excited about ‘The Batman 2’?

Well, initially, the sequel film was planned to begin filming in November 2023 so that the final product could land in the theatres in October 2025. However, sadly, due to the Hollywood Strikes that occurred in 2023, the writers couldn’t work on the scripts, and the actors were involved in the strike as well so the production of the film was postponed. Mattson Tomlin says they are now gearing up ‘THE BATMAN 2’ to film next year.



“The bar just couldn't be higher… Matt Reeves is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish.”



Now, in an interview with Screenrant, Mattson Tomlin spilled some beans on the production update. He said that Batman 2 will begin filming in 2025, which means we will get to watch the movie in 2026. As per Tomlin’s statement:

“It’s shooting next year. We’re gearing up, and I will say that the bar couldn’t be higher… Matt Reeves is like no other… and he’s really trying to make something that matters.”

Well, even though it’s disheartening, The Batman 2 is one such film that will certainly take time to be produced. That’s because the creators have to pay attention to every minute detail to match or even surpass the quality of the first movie.

While Matt Reeves is all set to produce Batman 2 and deliver us yet another masterpiece, James Gunn is also working on several comic book projects to revive the DC universe. However, he is not looking forward to getting involved in the filming of Robbert Pattinson’s anticipated Batman movie. In fact, both the directors are in talks to figure out how Robert Pattinson’s Batman could coexist with James Gunn’s DC Studios.

Matt Reeves’ Batman universe isn’t restricted to big screens, as a spin-off series around Colin Farrell’s Penguin is set to release in September 2024.