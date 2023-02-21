Pebble Spectra Pro and Vision Smartwatches Introduced

Pebble has introduced two new smartwatches called the Spectra Pro and the Vision in India. Both of them fall in the affordable price bracket and comes with support for Bluetooth Calling as their main highlight. Check out other features, their price, and more details.

Pebble Spectra Pro and Vision: Specs and Features

The Spectra Pro has a metal casing and a circular dial. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness and an HD screen resolution. It also supports the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. The Vision, on the other hand, sports a bigger 2.05-inch square HD LCD display and supports the same 600 nits of brightness. There are over 100 cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The inbuilt mic and speaker enable Bluetooth Calling on both smartwatches, which is a common feature we have been seeing on smartwatches lately. There’s an option to access the dial pad and the recent logs.

Both of them come with health sensors to measure the heart rate, SpO2 levels, blood pressure, sleep, and even the menstruation cycles. There’s support for over 100 sports modes to track various physical activities, along with the ability to track steps and calories. The Spectra Pro and the Vision will also send sedentary reminders and keep an eye on your stress levels.

The new Pebble watches can provide up to 7 days of usage on a single charge and support inbuilt games, voice assistance, weather updates, a torch, a timer, a stopwatch, a calendar, a smart calculator, and more. They also get an IP67 rating and smart notifications.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Spectra Pro is priced at Rs 4,499 and comes in Midnight Gold, Evening Grey, Jet Black, and Moonlight Grey colors. The Pebble Vision retails at Rs 3,599 and will be available in Jet Black, Forest Green, and Evening Blue color options.

Both can be bought via the company’s website and retail stores.