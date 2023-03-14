Pebble Introduces New Cosmos Bold Smartwatch in India

Adding to the long list of Bluetooth Calling-enabled smartwatches, we have the new Pebble Cosmos Bold in India. The affordable watch has a metallic shock-proof casing, which gives a premium feel and comes with several health-focused features. Have a look at the details below.

Pebble Cosmos Bold: Specs and Features

The Cosmos Bold has a 1.39-inch round IPS display with 500 nits of brightness and an HD (360×360 pixels) screen resolution. There are more than 100 cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

You get a loudspeaker and a microphone, which can help enable Bluetooth Calling. It supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and also allows access to recent call logs and the keypad for users to directly dial numbers. The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, a step tracker, and a calorie tracker too. You have over 100 sports modes to track various activities like walking, running, swimming, and more.

The Pebble Cosmos Bold has a 260mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge. You get to use the Zen mode for relaxation and play inbuilt games. There’s access to features like an alarm clock, calendar, calculator, timer, flashlight, the Find phone feature, music/camera controls, and various menu UIs. You can also get social media apps, SMS, call, and more notifications.

Additionally, the new Pebble smartwatch comes with support for Hindi and voice assistance via Google Assistant and Siri. It also supports an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Cosmos Bold is priced at Rs 2,299 and gives competition to options like the Noise Icon 2, the Fire-Boltt Dagger, and more. It can be bought via Flipkart and Pebble’s website.

You get to choose from various colors like Winter Blue, Misty Grey, Midnight Gold, and Jet Black.

Buy Pebble Cosmos Bold via Flipkart (Rs 2,299)