Pebble Cosmos Vogue Smartwatch with AMOLED Display Introduced in India

Homegrown brand Pebble has introduced its new Cosmos Vogue smartwatch in India. It features a big AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling functionality, and much more. Check out the complete specs list, followed by the price and availability details below.

Pebble Cosmos Vogue: Specs and Features

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue sits in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment and boasts a square metallic chassis with rounded edges. There is a metallic functional crown for quick access and a dedicated back button, both housed on the right side. The watch houses a 1.96-inch flat AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness.

Additional display features include Always On Display (AOD) functionality, smart notifications, and support for numerous watch faces. It is available in both silicon strap and metal strap options.

With the Pebble Cosmos Vogue, you can accept calls with ease, thanks to its dual microphone array and built-in speakers. You also get access to a dial pad, call logs, saved contacts, and more. This is made possible via Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, the smartwatch can last for up to 7 days, thanks to its 240mAh battery. There is also support for AI smart assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The Cosmos Vogue is chock full of fitness and wellness features as well. You get constant Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Step Pedometer, multi-sport modes, and more. Other standout features of the smartwatch include Zen Mode, Alarm & Notification, Android and iOS support, and more.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. You can purchase this watch via the official Pebble website and Flipkart. Choose between a silicon strap (Jet Black and Midnight Blue) or a metal strap (Obsidian Black and Classic Gold).

Buy Pebble Cosmos Vogue via Flipkart