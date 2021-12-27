Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched; Check out the Details Here!

Last month, we saw Oppo release its Reno 7 series in China. Now, the company has released a special edition of the Reno 7 called the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition to celebrate the occasion of the new year. The new variant of the Reno 7 5G comes in a new color. Here’s a look at how it is like.

Oppo Reno 7 New Year Edition Launched

The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition comes in a new Velvet Red color. There is also a new Tiger logo, engraved at the back panel of the device alongside the Oppo branding. As per a Weibo post by the company, the Tiger logo is to represent 2022, which is considered the Year of the Tiger in China.

Image courtesy: Oppo/Weibo

Other than these, there is no difference between the vanilla Reno 7 and the Reno 7 5G New Year Edition. It sports the same 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the device features a triple-camera setup at the back: a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 32MP selfie shooter housed inside the top-left punch-hole at the front. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging, much like the standard Reno 7. It runs Oppo’s Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

Additionally, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner, support for Face Unlock and 5G networks, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is currently exclusive to China and is priced the same as the standard Reno 7. The 8GB + 128GB base variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (~Rs 31,780), the mid-tier 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (~Rs 35,316), and the highest-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage comes for CNY 3,299 (~Rs 38,848).

It is now available to buy via the company’s website in China. However, there is no word on whether or not the company will launch the special edition device (or the standard ones for that matter) in other markets.