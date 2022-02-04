Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G Launched in India; Check out All the Details Here!

Oppo has finally introduced the Reno 7 series, consisting of the Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 Pro 5G in India. The smartphones, which were initially launched in China last year, succeed the Oppo Reno 6 series and come with a new design, improved focus on cameras, and loads more. Here’s a look at all you need to know.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Reno 7 Pro carries the Reno 6‘s flat-edge design but features a slightly different-looking rear camera hump. This time, it gets slightly bigger camera housings. The front has a corner-placed punch-hole selfie camera. It is touted as the slimmest Reno ever with a weight of 180 grams. The Reno 7 Pro comes in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colorways. Another highlight is the Orbit Breathing Light, which surrounds the rear camera bump and glows when a notification pops up or when you are charging your phone.

The phone gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek 1200-Max chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This new Oppo phone retains the RAM expansion feature and supports up to 7GB of extra RAM.

The camera department, much like this predecessor, is one of the main highlights. The phone comes with an upgraded Portrait mode with professional effects, Bokeh Flare Portrait mode, AI Highlight Video, Ultra Night Video, dual-video mode, SOLOOP videos, and more. There is a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a color temperature sensor.

Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX709 sensor, which is the world’s first RGBW unit for 60% more light and clearer images. It also supports the use of DOL-HDR for long-exposure shots.

The Reno 7 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. It is disappointing to see the company release a phone with Android 11 out-of-the-box in February 2022, close to six months after the Android 12 stable release globally. For gaming, the device has support for an X-axis linear motor, Ultra-Touch response, and AI frame rate stabilizer.

Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, Oppo Omoji (its version of Animoji), NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5,2, and more. Check out how the Reno 7 Pro 5G performs in the real world in our latest YouTube video:

Oppo Reno 7 5G: Specs and Features

The Reno 7 5G, is the younger sibling of the Reno 7 Pro and comes with a few changes. For starters, it doesn’t come with a flat-edge design but shares a resemblance with the Pro model. The phone comes in Starry Black and Startrails Blue colors.

The Reno 7 has a slightly smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, as opposed to the Snapdragon 778G SoC found on its China variant. The device sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with support for up to 5GB of RAM expansion.

The Reno 7 is home to a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with many attractive camera features like DSLR-like Portrait mode, Bokeh Flare for both videos and photos, AI Highlight Video, AI Color Video, dual-video mode, and more Reno 7 Pro-like features.

It also sources its power from a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. The phone runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. Most of the other features remain the same as the Reno 7 Pro.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and is now up for pre-order in India. It will be available to buy, starting February 8. The Oppo Reno 7 retails at Rs 28,999 and will be up for grabs, starting February 17. Both phones will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. As for the offers, interested buyers can get a flat 10% discount using ICICI Bank or IDFC Bank cards.