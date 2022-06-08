Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Launched in India

Oppo has expanded its recently introduced K series with the launch of the Oppo K10 5G in India. The phone joins the existing K10 and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, the Oppo Glow design, and more. Have a look at its price, features, and more details.

Oppo K10 5G: Specs and Features

The Oppo K10 5G features the Oppo Glow design similar to the Reno 7 series. It gets flat edges, a rectangular camera hump with big camera housings, and an outdated waterdrop notch. It comes in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colorways and is 7.99mm thin.

There is a 6.56-inch HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and All-Day AI Eye Comfort. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and rivals the Redmi Note 11T, the Poco M4 Pro 5G, and more. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for extended RAM with an added RAM of up to 5GB.

The new Oppo phone is home to two rear cameras, including a 48MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP selfie camera. Features like Ultra Night Mode, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Enhancement, and more are also available.

The device has a 5,000mAh battery on board with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and reverse charging. There are a number of battery-focused features like Optimized Night Charging, Port Anti-burn Protection, Charging Over-temperature Control, and All-Day AI Power Saving. The K10 5G runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and adds features like the FlexDrop, Smart Side Bar, and more.

The Oppo K10 5G comes with additional features like ultra-linear dual stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Oppo K10 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the single 8GB+128GB model. It will be available to buy from Flipkart, Oppo’s online store, and leading retail stores, starting June 15.

You can also get a flat Rs 1,500 discount on the use of SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Plus, there’s an option to avail of the no-cost EMI.