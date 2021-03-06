Ahead of its official launch, the product page for the rumored Oppo A94 has shown up on the company’s UAE website. It not only confirms the leaked design but also reveals every specification of the smartphone. It leaves nothing to the imagination. You would be interested in this device because ‘Oppo A94 will launch as the Oppo F19 Pro in India’ on Monday. It will be a successor to the Oppo F17 series from last year.

So, without further ado, here are the specifications of the Oppo A94 or Oppo F19 Pro ahead of their official launch.

Oppo A94/ Oppo F19 Pro: Specifications

Oppo A94 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate (a bit disappointing) and 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. The panel boasts a 135Hz touch sampling rate and goes up to 180Hz when you enable Game Mode. It also has up to 800 nits of peak brightness and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

As for the chipset, the MediaTek Helio P95 will run the show under the hood. Oppo A94 is available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the UAE. It is currently unknown whether we will see other configurations for the F19 Pro in India or not. The device runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

The rectangular quad-camera module on the rear is helmed by a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a customary 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono lens. The punch-hole cutout on the front houses a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Oppo A94 comes equipped with a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC charging out-of-the-box. The device also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port to round up the connectivity options.

Price and Availability

Oppo A94 is available to buy at AED 1,099 (~Rs. 21,900 or $299 ) on the Amazon UAE website. It is being sold in two color variants, namely Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple.