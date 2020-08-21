Oppo was already teasing the launch of its upcoming sleekest phone to date, the Oppo F17 Pro, in India earlier this week. And today, it has announced that the Oppo A53 will make its India debut prior to the F17 series. This device was first unveiled in Indonesia yesterday and Oppo isn’t wasting any time to bring it to India.

Oppo took to Twitter this morning to confirm that the Oppo A53 will officially launch in India on August 25 at 12:30 PM. It will be the first Snapdragon 460-powered smartphone to debut in India. Motorola E7 Plus is also set to make its debut backed by this chipset very soon.

The faster and smoother #OPPOA53 is here! Get ready to feel the speed!

Launching on 25th August 2020, 12:30 PM. Stay tuned!

Know more: https://t.co/ZhIuKrLnBv pic.twitter.com/pI9mBmyM24 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 21, 2020

Oppo A53 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. A dedicated microsite for the device is already live on the e-commerce platform but it does not reveal anything. We do get to see the design, complete with a modern punch-hole display on the front and a camera cutout on the rear. Oppo A53 will be a successor to the A52 that was launched in India only two months ago.

Oppo A53: Specs and Features

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1600 x 720 resolution. Yeah, this is possibly the first 90Hz HD display that I have heard of, but it will definitely offer budget buyers a smooth experience.

Under the hood, you will find a Snapdragon 460 chipset that was launched alongside the Snapdragon 662 earlier this year. This will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Oppo A53 will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

There’s also a triple camera setup present on the rear, along with a physical fingerprint sensor. The camera setup includes a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor simply to bump up the camera count. You also get a 16MP selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout at the top left on the front.

Oppo A53 also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port baked at the bottom. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also present there at the bottom. This smartphone will go up against the likes of Realme 6i and Poco M2 Pro in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment.