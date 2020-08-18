Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 460 chipset earlier this year alongside Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G. While we don’t have any phones using the processor just yet, recent leaks suggest that Oppo A53 and Moto E7 Plus could be the first devices to feature the chipset.

According to a tweet by popular leakster Evan Blass, the Moto E7 Plus will feature Snapdragon 460 SoC. The poster shared by Blass also revealed that the handset will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 48MP dual cameras with night vision, and a 5000mAh battery.

Apart from Moto E7 Plus, Oppo’s upcoming A53 is also expected to equip Snapdragon 460 chipset. Going by a recent report on MySmartPrice citing an industry source, the Oppo A53 will feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display. You get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the device.

Other alleged specifications of the Oppo A53 include 13MP+2MP+2MP triple rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner. Just like the Moto E7 Plus, the Oppo A53 allegedly features a massive 5000mAh battery. Given these are budget-centric smartphones, the presence of such huge batteries is a welcome move. Moreover, the A53 supports 18W fast charging as well.

With all that said, both companies have not officially confirmed or teased these devices just yet. Hence, we’re not aware of an accurate launch date. If these brands have plans to launch these smartphones in the near future, we could expect teasers and announcements over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.