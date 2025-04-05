OpenAI Delays GPT-5 But Sam Altman Says o3 and o4-mini Models are Coming Soon

In February this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared the roadmap for GPT-5 release. He revealed that the powerful o3 reasoning model will not be available as a standalone model, instead, it will be integrated into GPT-5. Now, Altman says that o3 and the next-gen o4-mini reasoning models are coming “in a couple of weeks”, and GPT-5 will be released “in a few months.”

On Friday, Altman tweeted on X, “change of plans: we are going to release o3 and o4-mini after all, probably in a couple of weeks, and then do GPT-5 in a few months.” Additionally, OpenAI will be releasing an o3-pro model, just like o1-pro, that uses more time to solve harder problems.

Altman has explained the reasons behind the GPT-5 delay. He says that integrating a lot of tools into GPT-5 including the o3 model is “harder than we thought.” In addition, GPT-5 is going to be improved in the meantime and OpenAI is building the infrastructure and capacity to serve the GPT-5 model when it’s released in a few months.

In earlier statements, Altman has said that GPT-5 will be available to free ChatGPT users as well. Given that Studio Ghibli-style images blew up on ChatGPT, it’s good that OpenAI is focusing on building capacity.

Apart from that, the early release of o3 may have to do with Google’s flagship Gemini 2.5 Pro model which has positioned itself as the leading AI model in the industry, dethroning all competing models. OpenAI may want to launch its impressive o3 model to take the lead against Google and Anthropic.