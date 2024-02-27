ONLYOFFICE DocSpace Brings Seamless Collaboration Within Zoom, and It’s All We Need

ONLYOFFICE is one of the best office solutions out there and it just got better with the recent update. For those unaware, ONLYOFFICE‘s vast suite of applications helps users take care of editing, managing, and pushing out various document types all from one place. The developers of the app have released another major update that brings seamless collaborations during Zoom meetings, so that users can collaborate effortlessly, in real-time when in a meeting. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

ONLYOFFICE DocSpace Zoom Collaboration Feature

ONLYOFFICE has made available a new extension of its DocSpace tool on the Zoom App Marketplace which allows collaborating in real-time with participants in meetings, inviting teammates, and sharing the documents. Once you create a custom room, you can invite users and project the DocSpace app in the meeting for real-time collaboration.

If you didn’t know how rooms work in ONLYOFFICE, once created, the authors can invite others to a room as co-authors. The authors can then upload the necessary documents to the room and the co-authors can request or make edits and changes. ONLYOFFICE DocSpace supports various file formats including DOCX, XLSX, PPT, MP4, JPEG, PNG, and more.

The files created during meetings are stored in collaboration rooms and can be accessed from anywhere, at any time. To get started, users will first have to authorize the app to their Zoom accounts after which a DocSpace account will be created for them. After this, every one can effortlessly collaborate as they get invited as co-authors.

These features should make it easy for a large-scale team to collaborate freely and will appreciate easier idea sharing which would further enhance productivity. This makes ONLYOFFICE DocSpace one of the best Microsoft Office-like apps that is as powerful, efficient, and more importantly, completely free for personal use.

ONLYOFFICE Zoom Integration is Free

The ONLYOFFICE Zoom integration is free. Besides, users who register before August 1, 2024, can enjoy the following perks for 6 months from the registration date!

100 Admin users limit

100 rooms limit

100GB of free disk space

As for bigger teams who need more user slots and storage, they can opt for DocSpace Business which starts at $15 per admin each month and allows unlimited users and rooms. If that’s not enough, the enterprise plan which can be run on-premises, offers unlimited everything.

How to Use ONLYOFFICE DocSpace Zoom Integration

As for how you use it, well, users don’t need to create a DocSpace account before they can start using the integration app. They can simply head to Zoom and follow the steps below:

1. Go to the Zoom App Marketplace and login to your Zoom account.

2. Once logged in, search for ONLYOFFICE and click Add for Others or Add for Myself to authorize ONLYOFFICE to your Zoom account.

3. Once authorized, the app will be added to Zoom. You can find the app in the “Apps” section on Zoom.

4. Go to the apps tab, click ONLYOFFICE, and log in to your ONLYOFFICE account.

5. Once done, you can then join a meeting and start collaborating by inviting people in real-time.

6. To check the documents you worked together on, you can find them on ONLYOFFICE’s app page on Zoom.

ONLYOFFICE DocSpace: A Boon For Productivity

Setting up ONLYOFFICE in Zoom is as easy as it gets. The live collaboration options and seamless integration are a boon for productivity and offer an unparalleled collaboration experience. The best thing about ONLYOFFICE is that it’s an open-source project so you know it’s secure.

It has over 10 million users worldwide, and the team offers 24×7 support assistance for paid users and support for all types of document editing across the app. This makes it one of the best Microsoft Office alternatives. If you’re interested in trying out DocSpace, make sure to register before August 1, 2024, for free 100GB cloud storage for collaborations. To know more, visit the Zoom page of DocSpace.