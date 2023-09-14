OnePlus Teases the Alleged OnePlus Pad Go in India; to Launch Soon!

Earlier this year, OnePlus said hello to its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which can safely be a decent option with a 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and more at under Rs 40,000. And now, the company is planning a slightly affordable tablet, possibly called the OnePlus Pad Go to rival Realme, Oppo, and more. It seems like this will happen soon as it has now started teasing the device in India!

Another OnePlus Tablet Coming?

OnePlus recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) about a new device with the tagline “What’s work without a little play!” This appears like a tablet but the company hasn’t mentioned anything and asks you to take a guess. This could most likely be the rumored OnePlus Pad Go, which will be an affordable offering and could fall under Rs 20,000 to take on the Realme Pad 2, the Redmi Pad, and more.

There’s a dedicated microsite for this as well, which means the launch is near. However, a recent word on Yogesh Brar (via MySmartPrice) reveals that the OnePlus Pad Go will launch in January 2024. This could most likely happen alongside the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. It appears pretty confusing but given that official teasers have started coming in, there could be a change of plans.

There’s no word on what the OnePlus Pad Go will be like. From what we can make out through the teaser, it will take ahead the design ethos of the OnePlus Pad and have a distinctive circular rear camera hump placed in the middle. We can expect a flat-edge and lightweight design too. What's work without a little play!



Take a guess.#AllPlayAllDay pic.twitter.com/FrX0Lct3Zh — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 14, 2023

As for the specs, the Pad Go could be a toned-down version of the OnePlus Pad and come with a mid-range chipset and possibly a smaller display and battery. That said, we really have no word regarding how OnePlus’ second tablet will shape up. To recall, the OnePlus Pad brought an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, among other things.

We shall get more details about the OnePlus’ upcoming tablet (or anything else, if so) once OnePlus releases something new. So, stay tuned for more information. Meanwhile, do let us know if you would be interested in an affordable OnePlus tablet in the comments below.

Featured Image: OnePlus Pad