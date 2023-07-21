After OnePlus 12, Now OnePlus 12R Details Have Leaked

OnePlus is expected to launch its new badge of flagships in a few months. We have been getting information on the OnePlus 12 and now, the OnePlus 12R, the successor to the OnePlus 11R has been leaked. Here’s a look at the details.

OnePlus 12R Design and Specs Appear

OnLeaks, in partnership with MySmartPrice, has shared the OnePlus 12R design and specifications, hinting at a flagship killer in the making. Design-wise, the 12R will be akin to its predecessor and even the rumored OnePlus 12.

We are likely to get a massive circular camera bump in the top left corner, a center-placed punch-hole screen (which could be curved), and even the company’s proprietary alert slider. It is seen in white but there could be more colors too, which will be revealed at the time of the launch. You can check it out below.

Source: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

On the hardware front, we can expect some high-end specs. The OnePlus 12R is slated to bring along the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution also appears to be on the cards.

The camera department is slated to let go of the Hasselblad branding, which is exclusive to the OnePlus flagships. You can expect a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens (which is an upgrade as the OnePlus 11R had a 2MP macro camera instead). A 16MP selfie shooter will be retained.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12R is expected to include a bigger 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, and much more. The price isn’t known yet but it could be a sub-Rs 50,000 smartphone. As for the launch timeline, January 2024 is the suggested one. While this could more or less happen (given that the OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in December), we would still need an official word.

Since it’s a little early, it would be best to take these details with a pinch of salt and wait for what OnePlus has to say. Stay tuned for more updates, and do let us know your thoughts about the upcoming OnePlus 12R in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice