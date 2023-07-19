Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 Arrive In India; Check out the Details!

Realme has unveiled its next-gen Pad 2 tablet and the C53 budget smartphone in India. While the Pad 2 is meant to cater to the creative folks of the country, the C53 is more targeted at those who are looking to gain a notable smartphone experience at an affordable price point. Keep reading to know more about the newly launched Realme devices.

Realme Pad 2: Specs and Features

The Realme Pad 2 features a dual-tone finish and a circular camera bump at the back. It has an 11.5-inch 2K IPS LCD display with symmetrical bezels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 450 nits of peak brightness. The panel additionally comes with premium features like hardware-level eye care, O1 Ultra Vision Engine, DC Dimming, and the ability to produce 1.07 billion colors.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tab also comes with Virtual RAM Expansion of up to 8GB. There is a dual camera setup in the back with an 8MP AI camera.

There is a massive 8360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. Connectivity-wise, there is support for GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the Pad 2 comes with HiRes Audio certification and Dolby Atmos thanks to its Quad Speaker array. It runs the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. You can purchase the Realme Tab 2 in Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green color options.

Realme C53: Specs and Features

The iPhone-like Realme C53 features a 7.99mm slim design with a plastic back panel with a shiny backplate at the top to house the triple camera array. It ships with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits of peak brightness, and support for 16.7 million colors. Additional display features include a dynamic island-like “Mini Capsule” integration that Realme uses to display your most essential notifications and battery status, much like Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with the ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone can pack up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There is also the Virtual RAM Expansion option of up to 6GB and SD Card support of up to 2TB.

The triple rear camera array is home to a 108MP primary camera with OIS and three times in-sensor zoom and an 8MP AI selfie camera. Additional camera features include a dedicated Night Mode, a new City Street Filter, and much more.

The C53 smartphone boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast Quick Charge support. In terms of connectivity, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C charging port. Additionally, the smartphone can go up to 150% in terms of volume thanks to its UltraBoom single speaker setup. It runs the Realme UI T Edition based on Android 13 out of the box. Grab yours today in Champion Gold and Champion Black color options.

Price and Availability

The Realme Pad 2 starts at Rs 19,999 and the Realme C53 smartphone will retail from Rs 9,999. The Pad 2 will be available for pre-order, starting July 26, and will go on sale from August 1 at 12 pm. The C53 will be available as an early bird sale from 6 pm to 8 pm and will go on regular sale from July 26 at 12 PM. Both devices will be available for purchase via the official Realme Store and Flipkart.

Realme Pad 2

6GB+128GB: Rs 19,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 22,999

Realme C53

4GB+128GB: Rs 9,999

6GB+64GB: Rs 10,999

As for the offers, buyers can get Rs 1,500 cashback (along with a Rs 500 coupon if pre-ordered) while buying the Realme Pad 2 and Rs 1,000 off on the Realme C53.