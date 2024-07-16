OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched; Here Are All the Details

Ever since the OnePlus Pad launched in India last year, we have been hearing talks of its successor being in development. Now, we finally see the OnePlus Pad 2 go official with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This time we see OnePlus use a Snapdragon chipset, for the first Pad carried the Dimensity 9000 under the hood. That’s not the only upgrade here though. So, check out the complete specifications along with the pricing of the OnePlus Pad 2.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications

Image Courtesy: OnePlus

Starting with the design itself, the OnePlus Pad 2 comes with dimensions of 268.66 x 195.06 x 6.49 mm and weighs 584 grams. It flaunts an all-metal unibody build.

As for the display, there’s a Dolby Vision-backed 12.1-inch 3K (3000 x 2120 pixels) LCD panel. This is a 144Hz adaptive panel that OnePlus claims can go all the way down to 30Hz. In addition, the pixel density is that of 303 PPI with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of software, the table is running Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 right out of the box.

The Pad 2 packs a massive 9,510mAh battery, coupled with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus claims that the fast charging tech can charge the big battery to 23% in 10 minutes, 64% in 30 minutes, and 100% in 81 minutes.

When it comes to optics, there’s a sole 13MP rear camera sensor, while the front features an 8MP selfie shooter. In terms of connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 7 with dual-band support, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Just like its predecessor, the Pad 2 is a Wi-Fi-only tablet, so no cellular connectivity here.

OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India and Availability

The OnePlus Pad 2 starts at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The price goes up to Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Additionally, you can also separately buy the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and OnePlus Smart Keyboard for Rs 5,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

As for offers, there’s a Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. In terms of availability, the Pad 2 will go on open sale starting July 1 via Amazon, Reliance Digital, Crome, and Vijay Sales.

With that said, are you planning on buying the OnePlus Pad 2? Let us know in the comments down below!