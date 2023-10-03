OnePlus Open Officially Shown Off; Check It Out!

OnePlus is highly expected to launch its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open this month and before announcing the official launch date, OnePlus’ Pete Lau has showcased it in an interview with popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy. This comes after it was inadvertently spotted with Actress Anushka Sharma. Have a look at what’s it like!

OnePlus Open First Look!

In a recent video by Unbox Therapy, we got a look at the OnePlus foldable phone, which will be called Open. Bear in mind, this is an early version of the phone and there are chances that the final product will be slightly different.

The video shows a Galaxy Fold 5-like phone. Pete Lau reveals that OnePlus has over 600 patents for its hinge. The hinge mechanism is also stronger. It has been co-developed by the Oppo team and has taken full inspiration from the Oppo Find N2 for the gapless hinge design, which is 37% smaller than the one on the Find N2.

The OnePlus foldable phone is seen with flat edges but the back design hasn’t been fully revealed. We assume this will come with a previously rumored large circular camera hump, which will include Hasselblad cameras. Check it out below!

OnePlus has also partnered with Google for better software optimization. As for the other details, the foldable phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and have an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch secondary screen. There could be 48MP quad rear cameras, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It could be priced under Rs 1.2 lakhs and might launch on October 19.

Details regarding the OnePlus Open aren’t official as of now and hence, it would be best for us to wait and see what the company brings to our tables. We will keep you updated with new information, so, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Unbox Therapy